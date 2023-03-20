From Fred Itua, Abuja

Barely 24 hours after she suffered a humiliating defeat from a less popular senatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu East, former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Though he’s yet to admit it, there are claims that plans have been perfected by the serving senator of the 9th National Assembly to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Last month, the PDP expelled Nnamani and wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw him from the contest.

Nnamani, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday morning, said he has consulted with his associates and constituents alike and have decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party .

He said he has moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency will be the building blocks on which his successors can build on.

Senator Nnamani thanked Nigerians especially the Ebeano political family and urged them to remain steadfast in the years ahead.

The former governor reaffirmed his acquaintance with the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and promised to continue to partner with him.

Nnamani expressed optimism that a Tinubu administration will promote good governance ,rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.