From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has announces the appointment of music producers, musicians, and film actors, Cobhams Asuquo, Waje, Kate Henshaw, and Ali Nuhu as its champions.

As UNICEF champions, Cobhams, Waje, Kate Henshaw, and Ali Nuhu would be expected to engage in numerous initiatives and campaigns designed to ensure that every child’s right to survival, growth, development, and protection is upheld and championed.

In addition to that, the esteemed assembly of champions would serve as powerful voices amplifying issues around child rights in Nigeria.

UNICEF, in a statement, on Wednesday, noted that the appointment is for a period of 12 months.

Ms. Cristian Munduate, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, in the statement, explained that UNICEF considered the commitment and unmatched influence of the champions.

“We are truly elated to join hands with such influential voices in the entertainment industry. Their dedication and passion for children’s rights will undeniably amplify the urgency of the issues we fight for daily.

“This collaboration symbolizes a bridge between the commitment to child rights and the power of art and storytelling. Through music, film, and public engagement, we hope to touch hearts, shift perspectives, and inspire action.” Munduate said.