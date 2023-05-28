From Gyang Bere and Jude Dangwam, Jos

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Nigeria, Plateau State Branch, has adopted children’s pediatric Surgical Ward 16 of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for intervention in commemoration of the 2023 Children’s Day in Plateau State.

The State Chairperson of FIDA, Barr. Obioma Achile said the event served as the formal inauguration of the Surgical Ward incorporated for various interventions by their organization henceforth.

She said in line with this year’s theme: “More money for Primary Education” of children, they’re adding a voice that there is a need for more money for the healthcare of children and their education in Nigeria.

“FIDA is a non-governmental organization, we have a very serious mandate. We have a great passion for women and children, sometimes they’re educated but still vulnerable. That is why we use the mechanism of law to protect them, we embarked on litigation where necessary, and ensure prosecution.

“We look at the area of abduction, and when you abduct a child you must be responsible for their needs. This event is to also commemorate the 2023 Children’s Day Celebration which is on 27 May with the theme: “More money for Primary Education”

“And FIDA is adding her voice again to this year’s theme which says More Money for Primary Education that we need more money for healthcare and education of children also.

“We have adopted this Surgical Ward as our own, by implication here it means we will be visiting this Ward from time to time with various interventions as a body. We brought rouge carpet to carpet the playing ground of the children especially those who will recuperate from their ailment at the ward will have a place to play there which will also enhance their healing,” she stated

The Federation of Women Lawyers donated materials to patients of the Surgical Ward at the Teaching Hospital as part of their pet project such as rouge carpet, forms, toys, toiletries, noodles biscuits, and pads.

The CMD Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) Dr Pokop Buptwada represented by the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee Dr Josiah Njem Maina commended the organization for their intervention which has taken away some financial burden for the management of the Teaching Hospital.

He said, “I want to really comment on FIDA for this kind gesture, you don’t need to have the whole world before you touch somebody’s life. This which FIDA did will not touch only the people presently in this Ward but any other person that will be admitted here at the Surgical Ward 16.

“We were given complaint of the condition of this Ward being too cold as a result of the tiles on the floor. The management was only working towards that and FIDA came, we are so grateful because you have relieved some financial burden in this aspect.”

He applauded them for fighting the cause of women and children. He hinted that JUTH has long adapted affirmative action as an establishment “That is why you see women are in various positions as members of the Management of the Teaching University. Our doors are open to FIDA, you have kick-started and I believe that another organization will see the need to come in also in another angle to intervene.”