.. Advocates end to child labour, out – of – school children, street begging, hawking

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day celebration, Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has advocated for more collaborative efforts to end the number of out -of-school children, child labour, street begging and hawking as well as all other forms of violence against children in the society.

This He said the State Assembly will continue to enact laws that will protect the rights of children as future leaders and special gift from God towards building an egalitarian society.

A statement by Press Secretary to the Speaker Jibrin Gwamna sent to journalist Saturday, quotes the Speaker, Balarabe Abdullahi as also calling for the provision of best education for the children to build a brighter future for them and gain a better society for all.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi while describing children as special gifts from God said there is the need for parents, guidance and the authorities concern to ensure that the Nigerian child is given all the necessary support through love, education and moral training to build an egalitarian society.

The Nasarawa State Number Three Citizen lamented on the growing rate of out-of-school children, child labour, street hawking and begging as well as all forms of violence against children and emphasized the need for collective responsibilities to tackle the menace in the society.

He also condemned violence against children, calling for all hands to be on deck to address the problem.

“If parents, guardians and other stakeholders as well as individuals and groups join hands with government in tackling child abuse, child labour and violence against children in the society , it would go a long way in promoting peace and societal development’’

He has also described education as the best instrument to fight poverty, other societal vices and a lasting legacy to give a child hence the need for parents to give topmost priority to the education of their children.

The Speaker reiterated the state assembly’s commitment to continue to support any government children policies and programmes as well as make laws that would protect the right of children and better their lots in the society.

He advised parents and guardians to reflect on the significance of the day and do the needful for the benefit of all.