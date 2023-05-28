…As President, govs advise parents to treat them with dignity, love

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye (Abuja), Okey Sampson (Umuahia), Abel Leonard, (Lafia), Lukman Olabiyi (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday admonished parents to treat their children with dignity, while staying focused on discipline.

“Every child is special and should be specially treated with dignity”, he said as he joined the world to celebrate Children’s Day.

In a statement by His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President urged Nigerian parents and children to hold onto the ancient truths of integrity, honesty, knowledge and hard work in spite of the changing times, saying “these landmarks remain the pillars of destiny.”

He further said: “On this special day, we are immensely grateful to God for another opportunity to celebrate our children. Every Children’s Day reminds us of the future, and the necessary sacrifices and building blocks by parents, guardians, teachers, leaders, and government to secure our greatest assets on earth, the younger ones.

“As a father and grandfather, I share in the joy that children bring into our lives, and the fulfillment of seeing them grow. And I also feel the pain of loss, anxiety, and frustration that comes with uncertain times, like the disruptions to families due to insecurity, which we have worked hard to contain in the last eight years.”

The President noted that efforts should be geared towards putting building blocks that will sustain unity, peace and prosperity for the sake of the children.

In his Children’s Day message, former Abia State governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu cautioned parents and guardians against child abuse and other social vices.

Kalu urged governments at all levels to uphold the Child Rights Act, stressing that children are leaders of tomorrow. The former governor pointed out that children play vital roles in building a nation while applauding parents and guardians for consistently mentoring and parenting children.

His words: “Children are future leaders and as such, they deserve good living conditions with proper care by parents and guardians.

“For us to build an ideal society, the rights of children as stipulated in the Child Rights Act must be respected by all and sundry. Children must have access to quality education, healthcare, nutritious food, housing and others.

“Collectively, we must protect children by criminalizing a range of acts including child labour, child abuse, child rape, exploitation for pornography and violence against children.”

Kalu while urging governments, non-profit organizations, civil society groups, the media and other stakeholders in advocating the Child Rights Act, called on parents and guardians to closely monitor their children and wards in their daily activities.

Lagos State Governor, Mr.Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday, stated that his administration would not relent in making children’s welfare its priority with good policy.

Sanwo-Olu made the statement at the Children’s Day celebration, which was marked with the theme, “More Money for Primary Education”.

He said his administration had not defaulted in paying the fees for the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for students of Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3) of the state’s public schools in the last four years.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat at the occasion, disclosed that his administration spent over N4.2billion in the space of four years for the payment in line with the free education policy of the government.

“I want to tell you the truth that is shared by all of us here. Without you, the children, we would have little joy and we would have no love at all. That is why it is our belief that you are the most precious creation in the world. We are bound to protect, guide and love all our children with our might because you are our greatest treasure.

“We did not default in the payment of WAEC fees in all our public school SS3 students in the last four years. Over N4.2bn was spent in the last four years to keep our promise of free payment of the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination fees to allow our students move up the ladder and to ensure no student is left behind in secondary school education,” he said.

Incoming governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, expressed pain that the country had not in the real sense invested in the future of the children, noting that based on the figures of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the country has over 20 million out-of-school children of which Abia State accounts for 90,000 children not attending schools.

He urged all the young ones in the state to be of good cheer and at their best behaviour, promising that his administration would work to build a future for all and particularly the children.

Founder and Proprietor of Gregory University Uturu (GUU), Prof Gregory Ibe, while celebrating children on their special day tasked governments across the country on the need for increased funding of the education sector.

In his goodwill message signed by the Deputy Registrar, Communication and Strategy, Sleek Ogwo, Prof Ibe said: “Investing in education remains the best way to secure the future of Nigeria and her children.”

Prof Ibe who was the Abia Governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the last elections, stated that incoming administrations at state and federal levels should prioritize education by undertaking strategic reform of the sector to ensure subject curricular review in line with the current skills demand in the global labour market.

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, in a message by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, to mark the day, advocated for more collaborative efforts to end the saga of out-of-school children, child labour, street begging and hawking as well as all other forms of violence against children in the society.

He said the state assembly would continue to enact laws to protect the rights of children as future leaders and special gifts from God towards building an egalitarian society.