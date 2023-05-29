By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Governor of Anambra State Prof Charles Soludo has said Nigeria as a whole needs to do more for the physical and social welfare of her children in the motion that children are the future leaders of tomorrow.

“Parents and guardians need to make sure their children are not abused in any form or means”. He told the masses at Alex Ekwueme square , Awka during the 2023 children’s day.

The state government after the resolution passed by the speaker of the Anambra state children’s parliament, Rt. Hon. Victory Ekwunife alongside the honourable ambassador of Anambra state to the National children’s parliament, Hon. Amb. Charles Ndukauba. The governor said that all the resolution passed will be implemented and enforced in the state which includes enforcement of O.C.H.A brigade to help savage the lives of children used as money agent in the streets hawking which was termed child labour, Cultism, Examination malpractice and so many others.

While the governor addressed the issue facing the Anambra children as enumerated by the children’s representatives called the children’s parliament. The chief judge of Anambra state, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu added that parents should re-orientate the good values of the society in their children with respect to the Child’s right law domesticated in Anambra in 2004.

Justice Onochie stated clearly that it is high time the life of children are seen as further leaders of tomorrow and edifies for the societal solidification and cultural promotion. The speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Uche Okafor, thanked the governor and his wife, Dr Nonye Soludo, saying to the children that the governor loves them.

Before the commencement of the match past by the primary and secondary school children on their different attire, the state commissioner for women affairs and social welfare development, Mrs Ify Obinabo read the welcome address with the national theme stating that state of Nigerian child today: Proper parenting for value re- orientation and national consciousness saying that there is an urgent need to inculcate into the children correct and acceptable values through conscious teaching and impacting.

“Bringing up a child in an acceptable way is a clarion call to all and sundry if we would have a sustainable future because whatever we cultivate in the mind of our children is what they will become tomorrow,” she addressed.

During the session of vote of thanks to all protocols present which lead to cutting of cake by the governor and wife. Others present were the deputy governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim and wife, lade Oluchi Ibezim, the speaker of Anambra state house of assembly- Rt Hon Uche Okafor, Chief judge of Anambra state- Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, the commissioner for education- Prof Ngozi Chuma Udeh, the commissioner for women affairs and social development- Mrs. Ify Obinabo, the state Chairman of APGA, Chief of Defence Corps, Chief of Naval Staff, Secretary to the governor, state ambassador to National Children’s Parliament, Hon Charles Ndukauba, and the general people of Anambra.

The governor has continued to sustain the passion and goals of the children of Anambra.