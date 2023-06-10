By Henry Uche

Children in Nigeria have been urged to shun drug abuse, internet fraud, alcoholism, exam malpractice, hooliganism and all manner of unwholesome activities and behavior inimical to their health and the society at large.

The Director General, Institute of Directors (IOD) Nigeria, Mr. Bamidele Alimi, made this charge at the 2023 edition of awards/gifts presentation to students who emerged winners (champions) of SystemSpecs Group National essay competition in Lagos.

Alimi who is also the Chairman of the award ceremony maintained that Nigeria’s future is bright if parents, teachers and other care givers contribute to make every child responsible.

“We must encourage children with more opportunities to their explore creative abilities. This kind of intellectual excercise can lead to national economic growth and development. So, children must shun illicit practices, but they must be guided by parents, teachers, and other care givers” he urged.

With the topic, ‘Making Nigerian Children Better Citizens Through The Use Of Technology’ designed to encourage young minds to proffer practical tech solutions to make Nigerian children better citizens, also aimed to encourage creativity, critical thinking and self expression, all geared towards empowering the future.

Out of 3000 entries were received from children between the ages 9 and 16 from all the regions of the federation and the FCT, and a painstaking screening by experts, Afolabi Adeola Joanne of Bishop Howells Memorial Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos State, emerged overall winner for Senior School Category, while Uwakwe Johncollins Chikanyima, of Sacred Heart Seminary School, Porthacourt, Rivers State, emerged overall winner for Junior School Category.

The first position winner in each category received a high-capacity laptop, laptop table, topnotch headphone, smart wristwatch, 120 gigabyte of internet data for one year, a unique keepsake hoodie, a school bag, and more.

Some selected public libraries within Lagos State received ten (10) laptops for producing eight (8) out of the twenty-one (21) public schools that came tops in the competition, with the highest number of public schools in the top 100.