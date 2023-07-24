– boy sold for N1m and girl for N.8m

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have busted a child trafficking syndicate in Abia and Enugu while rescuing two children stolen from Igbogene, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa in Abia and Enugu State.

The two children were stolen from Bayelsa by two tenants who had moved in as neigbours of the parents and lived in the area before carrying out the act.

According to investigation, the Police Operatives attached to the Gender Unit, State Criminal Investigation Department, Bayelsa State Police Command traced the children to Enugu and Abia states.

The children namely; Success four years and Prince two years were stolen by one Sunday Aniele aged 22 years and Chioma Obi aged 24 years, on 19th June 2023, at Igbogene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Bayelsa Police spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat said the Police team crisscrossed four states before they cracked the case and rescued the children.

“On that fateful day, Chioma Obi who claimed to be a sister of Sunday Aniele took the children away under the guise of purchasing drugs for them, unknown to their parents the children were taken out of the state to an unknown destination.

“After a diligent investigation by Police Operatives, crisscrossing Delta, Anambra, Enugu, and Abia States, Sunday Aniele and Chioma Obi were arrested at Ughelli, Delta State on 7th July 2023.

“Subsequently, one Kingsley Chimobi aged 28 years, and Harriet Chukwu aged 36 years were arrested at Onitsha, Anambra State on 10th July, 2023.

“Further investigation took the Police team to Enugu, where Success aged four years was recovered on 21st July 2023, and Abangwa, Abia State where Prince aged two years was recovered on 22 July 2023.

“The Suspects have admitted to collecting one million six hundred thousand Naira only, for the two children.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Tolani Alausa has charged the investigating unit to conclude its investigation and charge the suspects to court.’

Commenting on the development, the Chain of the Gender Response Initiative Team, Dr. Dise Goddy-Harry, said “This is a success story for the Prosperity Government as we have shown again that the safety and security of its citizens is our top priority.”

“We are also impressed with the cooperation of all key actors to the eventual release of the children. From the Governor to the First Lady, the commissioner of women affairs Mrs Faith Opene to all the non Governmental Organisations that made inputs to the eventual release of the children only goes to show that in unity we can make Bayelsa State a safe space for everyone.”

“We shall as a team provide psycho socio support to the children having stayed away from their parents for this long.We are also calling on the commandant National agency for the prohibition of trafficking in persons Bayelsa to conclude their investigation in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Police commandant and charge the culprits to court”.