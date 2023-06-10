From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Government, on Saturday, warned residents of the state against subjecting children to harsh manual labours and abuse of whatever nature, saying that it would not take it lightly with anyone caught doing so.

Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, disclosed the government’s position in Awka, the state capital during a road show dubbed Walk Against Child Labour.

Participants at the campaign themed ‘Social Justice for All, End Child Labour’ walked from Aroma Junction to Eke Awka Market, sensitising the people on the dangers of subjecting a child to abuse and hard labour. The campaign was launched in collaboration with Beecharity Outlook Foundation.

In a brief chat, Nwosu said: “We are telling people that it is wrong to maltreat another person’s child. It is wrong to subject an underage child to begging; wrong to subject an underage child to a harsh manual labour because it affects their growth; it affects them physically, mentally, morally and otherwise.

“A child should be cared for and not sent into the market or labour gap”, Nwosu said; adding that the campaign messages in the capital city would “diffuse down to other urban areas.”

On her part, Obinabo said: “We want to protect both adult and children. And knowing that children are our future leaders, we want to protect them because any child you enslave today might turn out to take it so tough on the society tomorrow.

“They will be so angry with the society. That somebody is less privileged and decided to plead with you to help her bring up a child does not give you the right to enslave that child.

“That thing you know that you cannot do to your children, don’t do it to another person’s child”, Obinabo cautioned.

The Women’s Affairs Commissioner said that the government was determined to protect children in the state and uphold their rights as enshrined in the relevant laws of the country, revealing that Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led administration was resolute about ending all forms of child abusive in the state.