By Rita Okoye

For his outstanding contribution to the Nigerian movie industry, actor and filmmaker, Chigozie Atuanya was on Saturday, April 22 honoured with the Miles Star Excellence award.

Founded in 2003 by a Nigerian Canadian, Dr. Don Ifepe, Miles magazine focuses on gathering stars and walking with them to produce even more stars in the world by reaching out and touching souls.

According to Ifepe, the awards are in recognition of prominent individuals, who have a heart of humanity, and are achieving and making impact globally.