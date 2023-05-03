From John Adams, Minna

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya has assured officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces of improved healthcare facilities across all the Military formations across the country , saying that their wellbeing remain one of his cardinal objective of his administration.

The Chief of Army Staff also said that regular training of officers and men of the Armed forces and infrastructural development within the barracks has being his major priority since his assumption office because of the realization that regular training and good infrastructures are essential to the discharge of its professional responsibility.

Lt. Gen. Farouk spoke in Minna, the Niger state capital on Wednesday when he inaugurated a number of projects undertaken by the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Nigerian Army.

The projects inaugurated by the Chief of Army Staff include the 31 Artillery Brigade well equipped Medical Center, the War Game Center, which he said is meant to produce the entire manual for its officer’s promotion examinations, the work production center and the Commander’s Official Quarter.

While emphasizing on the need to improve the professional efficiency of the Nigerian Army, especially in the face of the current security challenges in the country, the Army Chief pointed out that “this can only be achieved under a very conducive environment with good and functional infrastructure.

“That is why we are giving all our medical centers across the country, be it at MRS level, at the brigade level and even at the regional level, we have improved on our medical facilities to meet heath needs of the personnel and we are not relenting on anything we can do to improve on our medical facilities.

“A lot of resources are being put into improving on the medical facilities and other infrastructural development within the barracks, because part of my cardinal objectives is the welfare of the personnel and infrastructural improvement within the barracks”.

He said that continue training of the personnel must be sustained in other meet the challenges posed by the rising insecurity in the country, stressing that “training is very essential in our operation. We need constant training so as improve in our operations because you cannot give what you don’t have”.

Earlier, the Commander, TRADOC, Maj. Gen. Stevenson Olabanji told the Chief of Staff that all the projects were carefully thought out because of their importance to welfare and wellbeing of the officers and Men of the Nigerian Army, especially the direct beneficiaries within the barracks.

According to him, the inauguration of these projects will be a game changer in the Army trains and conduct its operations, adding that “the security situation in the country today is constantly evolving and very serious, therefore the Nigerian Army needs to constantly up it game in other to stay ahead of non-violence state actors operating in parts of the country”.