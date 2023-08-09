… calls for religious tolerance

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Sheikh Ibrahim Ahmad Magari, have commended members of the nigerian armed forces for keeping the nation United.

Sheik Maigari, said but for the determination of the Nigerian armed forces to maintain the peace and stability of the nation, the country would have become a no go area for citizens to live and go about their legitimate duties.

The Chief imam, made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

The Chief Imam commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria, for their contribution to nation building, called for religious tolerance as well as peaceful co-existence amongst the different tribes and groups in Nigeria.

He used the occasion to congratulate the CDS on his appointment and promotion to his new rank by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and told the CDS, that a peace Building Centre has been established to train Islamic clerics on promotion of peace.

Welcoming the Chief imam and his delegation to the DHQ, the CDS thanked the Chief Imam for the visit and applauded him for his efforts in preaching the importance of peace in the country.

General Musa, while acknowledging the roles played by religious leaders to tolerate one another irrespective of affiliation, said this will a long way to promote peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

He maintained that unity and tolerance are crucial values required to ensure peace and tolerance in a multi-religious society like Nigeria.