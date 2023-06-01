By Damiete Braide

Ebonyi State University graduate, Ogbaji Mary Chidinma, has emerged winner of Models on The Island beauty pageant held in Lagos recently.

Chidinma became victorious after beating 27 other contestants while Victoria Ode Tokuwase was pronounced the first runner-up, and Chinonso Nwachukwu Ben was named second runner-up.

The new beauty queen went home with a car while Victoria and Chinonso smiled home with consolation prizes respectively.

In her remarks, Chidinma said: “In fact, it was like a new beginning for me because I had never participated in a reality show before. I am going to create a change in my environment by reaching out to widows.”

Chinonso, the second runner-up, stated, “Getting to this stage was fun because I never knew that I will emerge as the second runner up. I learnt a lot from the show and it is all about working on your mind. I discovered that even with nothing, I could do something. We were taught how to be creative and it has helped me a lot.”