Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

A Bill for the upgrading of the Onitsha General Hospital to a federal medical centre sponsored by Senator representing Anambra North, Senator Stella Oduah has been brought to fruition following an announcement by the Federal Government that the Public Health facility be immediately transformed to a Federal Medical institute.

The Minister of State for Health, Hon. Ekumankama Joseph Nkama who represented the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire performed the commissioning in Onitsha amidst cheers and jubilation.

It would be recalled that the senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District,Princess Stella Oduah sponsored the enabling bill and pursued it to conclusion.She thereafter donated an ambulance to to Onitsha general hospital,Iyienu and Waterside Hospital and Maternity,Onitsha

Speaking at the ceremony, Hon. Nkama said with the upgrading of the hospital to a federal medical center, the federal government would soon employ more Doctors and other staff.

Nkama while commending Governor Soludo’s good governance exploited in the health sector said henceforth the federal government will soon post fresh Doctors and other medical personnel for internship and horsemanship.

He charged the staff of the general hospital to brace up for the challenges ahead, adding that to whom much is given is also expected.

In an address of welcome on behalf of the Anambra State government, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike thanked President Mohammadu Buhari immensely for the honour done to the people of the SouthEast States and Anambra in particular, describing the upgrade as a parting gift to Ndigbo.

The Obi of Onitsha represented Chief Emengo expressed his profound gratitude to the government of President Mohammed Buhari for the completion of the 2nd Niger Bridge project and now the upgrading of the Onitsha general hospital to a federal government health institution.

In her reaction,the senator said that the reality of upgrading the hospital to FMC was an indication of her commitment to draw attention of the federal government to the state and her constituency in particular. According to her,with the FMC in Onitsha,many would be employed and proper and affordable healthcare given to the people.

“Right from when I was elected in 2019, the economic and healthy well being of people has always remained dear to my heart, with this I am grateful to the Federal government and my colleagues at the Senate for supporting this bill.

“By the time the upgrade is completed our people both within and across the state will have access to more qualitative health services and more doors will be opened for employment. I will always remains grateful to my constituents for giving me the opportunity to serve them, Oduah said.

The latest feat adds to scored cards of the former aviation minister who has embarked on numerous projects . Oduah has been applauded for several health interventions , which include the renovation of health centres and health facilities/clinics across the seven local government areas of the zone due to her priority on healthcare and wellbeing of the constituents.

Among the primary health care centres and staff quarters renovated included those at Umunankwo, Okpoko and Ogbakuba in Ogbaru Local Government Area in Anambra State

Similarly, Oduah through her youth development programmes in her constituency, sponsored over 250 constituents into an intensive Nursing Assistant training programme amongst other free medical outreaches.