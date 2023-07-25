With a view to appreciating their final consumers and families who, over the years, have shown commitment and loyalty to the quality of their product,

Checkers Africa Limited, manufacturers of Checkers Custard, will be launching a national promotional campaign called “Checkers Custard Scratch ‘N’ Win Consumer Promo”.

In a statement by Karan Checker, Managing Director, Checkers Africa Limited, he stated that the activity will run from July 1st through August 31, 2023 with prizes redeemable until September 31, 2023.

According to Checker, the promo is specifically designed to uplift millions of their fondly pet-named ‘Custardians’, for their unwavering patronage and support towards Checkers Custard, and in ensuring the brand is number one in the category in such a short time. “We would not be here today without the end consumers and families across Nigeria that has made Checkers Custard their choice custard. It is high time that they also enjoyed freebies beyond the giveaways on social media and our other CSR activities. The Scratch ‘N’ Win Consumer Promo is to gift thousands of prizes including LED TVs, refrigerators, standing fans, mobile phones, airtime recharge of N200, N500 and of course, our flagship product, Checkers Custard Vanilla in 1 kg jars”.

He further stated that participants should buy any special promotional Checkers Custard jar with the Scratch ‘N’ Win Promo badge. “Under the seal of the lid of every promo product, a sealed scratch card which, when peeled off, will show the prize won. For airtime winnings, the prize is instantly redeemable by dialling the 474 short code with the provided voucher code. This will automatically credit the line used to dial the code with the corresponding airtime as displayed on the scratch card”.

Explaining further, he said that the Scratch ‘N’ Win Promo is for all Checkers Custard flavours, and eligibility is for all Nigerians. However, for winners below 13 years, guardians will be required to accompany them to redeem their prizes.

He assured that the campaign is vetted through a transparent process and follows best practices as regards promotions regulation, as it is duly approved by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC). “The Checkers Custard Scratch ‘N’ Win Promo is on record, the largest, if not the very first national promotional campaign by any brand in the custard category”, he said.

