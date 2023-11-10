Waterfalls are among the most beautiful natural phenomena. They exude an ambiance of mystique and purity that pulls at human emotions.

Over the years, it has been interesting to see how individuals reacted at the sight of waterfalls. Different people react in different ways. Some would fix their eyes on the cascading white foam as it gushes from the top of the waterfall. Others would become motionless, and withdraw into their inner selves in meditation as they watch and feel the sound and sight of the waterfall. The noise of the gushing water is like a balm to their souls. For others, they would unconsciously give out whoops like children given their favourite toys. At the waterfall, it is normal to see adults regress back in time, and bathe in the ponds at the foot of the fall as if they were still children. It is for these healthy emotions that many visit waterfalls. Definitely, while on a visit to these falls, one cannot be indifferent to the sight of these natural phenomena.

The western part of Nigeria is blessed with beautiful waterfalls due to its topography. Chasing waterfalls for many fun seekers and local tourists has become a pastime. Three key waterfalls are on the bucket list of many of these nature lovers.

Olumirin Waterfall

This is the most popular waterfall in the South West. Its popularity may not be unconnected with the fact that it’s the most accessible of the entire waterfall. Olumirin Waterfall, which many erroneously call Erin Ijesha waterfall, is in Erin Ijesha, Osun state. The waterfall is less than 10 kilometres from the Ilesha-Akure Expressway (heading towards Abuja).

At the entrance, tourists are expected to pay some money. It has steep stairs to access the path to the fall. The path alternates between ascent and descent until finally one is face to face with the fall. Olumirin Waterfall gushes all year round. The velocity is strong. Olumirin is surrounded by huge trees that envelop the surroundings and turn it into a dense green colour. Patches of sunlight penetrate the waterfall area, piercing through the dense foliage.

The waterfall itself is in steps as it gushes down. That is part of the intriguing thing about the fall. It is perfect for relaxation. However, the Erin Ijesa community has no standard hotel. For those who may want to pass the night, booking accommodation in nearby towns like Ilesha or Ile Ife might not be a bad idea.

Arinta Waterfall

Ekiti is a state of hills and beautiful rock formations. It is also a state blessed with green vegetation that caps these hills. Ekiti is blessed with natural wonders like the Ikogosi Warm and Cold Springs. For waterfall lovers, Arinta Waterfall is a place to visit. Ekiti State has added relaxation amenities around the waterfall area to make visits to the site more comfortable and tourists would not be in a hurry to leave after visiting the fall. These create employment opportunities for the indigenous people of the community and empowerment.

Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre is the Director General of Ekiti State tourism Board and talks more about the Arinta Waterfall: “It is the mother of all waterfalls in Nigeria. It is located in Ipole Iloro, one of the most environmentally friendly and conducive towns. It is about an hour’s drive from Ado Ekiti, the state capital. The area is beautiful, serene and with pure air. It is about 10 kilometres from the location of Ikogosi Hot and Cold Spring.

“Arinta has seven falls and cascades rapidly. The mystical thing about the waterfall is that when you are making noise, the waterfall increases with the speed of your shout and noise. In other words, the more noise you make, the greater the force of the splash and cascading. Another mystical thing is that when you get to the waterfall, you feel relaxed.

“In addition to Arinta, Ekiti has another waterfall, the Iyin Waterfall in Iyin Ekiti, but it is seasonal. It cascades during the rainy season until the middle of the dry season. Ekiti is a state blessed with all these attractions.

Owu Waterfall

Having a huge volume of water cascading from about 120 feet to the ground is a spectacle. Added to a serene environment that brings out the beauty of nature, it is bound to attract nature’s lovers and tourists to the area. The Owu Waterfall, located in Kwara State is regarded as the highest straight waterfall in Nigeria, and one of the most visited.

Owu waterfall, although not quite as accessible as Olumirin Waterfall, has unique features that stand it out. Hakeem Omotosho, of Omotosho tours speaks on the fall: “The waterfall is located in between the twin sister communities, Owa-Onire and Owa –Kajola, in Ile Ire district of Ifelodun council area of Kwara State. The more you call the name of the waterfall, the more it rushes and the more it spreads out.”Although kilometres apart, in terms of height, Owu Waterfall competes with the Farin Ruwa Waterfall in Wamba area of Nassarawa State.

For lovers of waterfalls, the western part of Nigeria is blessed with these unique gifts of nature. Nigerians and non-Nigerians are free to explore and treasure these gifts of nature.

