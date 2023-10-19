From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A group known as Nkwerre Likeminds have advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in Imo State, Jones Onyereri to abide by the established charter of equity and withdraw from contesting the forthcoming November election.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday , leader of the group,chief Sam Orji said their decision follows the unanimous agreement that governor Hope Uzodimma who also hails from same zone as Onyereri should be the sole candidate for the election from the area.

“We implore our brother, Hon. Jones Onyereri, the Imo PDP deputy governorship candidate, to tow the line of reason and withdraw from that marriage and allign with his brothers and sisters to support governor Hope Uzodimma to complete his term.

Meanwhile, the group which is made up of Nkwere indigenes resident in Owerri has endorsed Uzodimma for the election.

Orji explained that their resolve to adopt the incumbent governor’s reelection is hinged on his outstanding achievements.

He also noted that the strategic appointments offered to their brothers and sisters from Nkwerre Local Government Area, cut across the communities and wards.

He said “Having observed the political situation in Imo as regards to the forthcoming November 11, 2023 Imo governorship election; and the candidates that are jostling for the office, we have unanimously agreed to support governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term.

“The adequate security of lives and property we are enjoying here in Nkwerre Local Government Area for the past three years we need somebody to consolidate on this”. Orji