…As abandoned vehicles liter workshops

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

AS the Nigerian economy bites harder following

policies introduced by the Bola Tinubu admin-

istration, automobile mechanics have described

the development as “worrisome,” saying they are

the worst affected.

To them, the subsidy removal, which skyrock-

eted the pump price of the premium motor spirit

(PMS), popularly known as petrol has forced a

lot of car owners to park or sell their cars, thereby

making their repair work difficult.

According to the 2020 report of the Nigerian

Bureau of Statistics, there are about 11.5 million

vehicles in the country and about 500,000 ve-

hicle mechanics maintaining those vehicles.

Narrating their ordeal when this corre- spondent visited their workshops in Kaduna,

Northwest Nigeria, the automobile mechanics

who specialise in Mercedes, Toyota, Honda and

Peugeot car brands blamed the sharp adjustment

in pump prices which led to the inability of many

people to put their cars on the road.

Mr. Samuel Joseph, who repairs Mercedes

and Toyota cars, said his job is being threatened

by the harsh economy the country has faced in

recent times.

He said: “Honestly, we, the mechanics, are

the worst hit by the fuel subsidy removal. This

is because most of our clients have parked their

cars at home and now use public transport to

move about.

“And it is common knowledge that so far you

don’t make use of the car, you may not have to fix

anything on it. We are feeling the heat. Things

are costly now. The cost of living now is very high

whereas the income keeps going down.

“We understand that our clients too don’t have

enough to pay for the services we render here because most of them are civil servants. We are

just managing one another and that is the few

ones among them that are still using their cars.

“You can look around, we have a lot of aban-

doned cars here. Some of these cars have been

here for months. These are the cars we ought to

have fixed within a day or two.

“Now, this is the most expensive quarter of

the year for all of irrespective of what you do. In

this quarter, you have to pay children’s school

fees, buy books and all that. To some, repairing a

car is a secondary matter at least for now.

“From what we have seen, the government in

this part of the world does not consider artisans

like us in their plans even with our massive presence all over the country. They only consider

civil servants working under them as if we are

foreigners.

“You can imagine the idea of giving the state

governors N5 billion each for palliative. As

artisans, how will that benefit us? It is just like

dashing them the money.

“It would have been better if we fix our roads

and put a mass transit system in place with such

money. For example, if someone like me who

comes from a bit distant place can get cheap

transport that will not cost more than N200, that

would be okay by me.

“Again, that money would have been used to

also put our health facilities in good condition. If they give me a bag of rice today, the longest it

will take will be one month. The question is

after that, what next?

“Some of our children travel several kilo-

metres to school where we pay about N1,000

every day for their transportation. So, if the

government can be sincere on the transport

system, that will be great.”

As far as Mr. Oseni Inuwa is concerned,

he and his colleagues are not happy with the

economic policies of Tinubu. He said: “We are

not happy with this present economic situa-

tion at all. In truth, we are not enjoying it. We

are among those Nigerians that the govern-

ment doesn’t care about despite helping the government by fnding what we

can do with our hands rather

than depending on the govern- ment for jobs.

“I’ve been here for about 10

years but we never have it this

bad in those years. Many people

have abandoned their cars

whether at home, offce, or even

mechanic workshops.

“As a mechanic myself, I have

parked my car because I can

no longer afford to buy the fuel

because there are no customers.

Sometimes, you may not touch a

car for one week and when you

do, people are not ready to pay

well for the service rendered.

“Sometimes, after you have

examined the cars and discov- ered the faults in them, the

owners will tell you to fx them

back because they don’t have

money to buy spare parts. This is

where we are.

“We are appealing to our

government at all levels to listen

to what people at the grassroots

are saying. People are seriously

suffering. We don’t have the

opportunity to go and meet our

leaders one-on-one but they

must hear us. The suffering is so

much.”

On his part, public rela- tions offcer, National Me- chanical Association of Nigeria,

Mogadishu Unit, Kaduna, Mr.

Emeka Chimma, appealed to

the Federal Government to do

something about the pump price

of fuel.

“Let me be honest with you,

the economy is so bad. The situ- ation we fnd ourselves in now,

most especially we, the artisans,

is so terrible that some of our

members are shying away from

their domestic and association

responsibilities.

“As a PRO, we hear un- palatable information from

colleagues across the country.

The hardship is not limited to

mechanics at Mogadishu. It is

becoming so unbearable. It is

only the grace of God that is

sustaining us, I must say.

“When we are talking about

vehicular movement, we are

talking about fuel because

without fuel our cars in Nigeria

presently cannot move. When

the cars convey passengers and

goods from point A to point B,

the economy will go round.

“But because many people

are no longer traveling because

of hike in fuel and its impact on

transport fare. Because of that,

mechanics are fnding it diffcult

to cope.

“Before now, cars used to

food my workshop for minor

and major repairs. But today, the

story is different. We have very

few people working on their

cars now. Many of them prefer

us to go to work on their cars at

home just to be economical with

the fuel.

“The only way forward is to

soften this fuel regime issue. If

the fuel price can be reviewed

downward, it will help us. If cars

are not moving, if they are not

on the road, how can they de-

velop a fault, how can mechanic,

auto rewire, panel beater, etc get

work to do?

“The truth is that our

economy is not rotating the way

it is and we, the artisans, are

the ones bearing the sad reality

and something must be done

about it fast before people begin

to dip their hands in bad things

but God forbid. We already have

much trouble in our hands as a

people and as a country,” he said.