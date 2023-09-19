From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, has described as ‘surmountable’ the myriad of problems afflicting the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku, who spoke at a flag off of a 2-week course on on strategic management and leadership for newly promoted directors, yesterday in Abuja, identified environmental degradation caused by oil exploration, inadequate infrastructure, educational disparities and healthcare deficiencies, as some of the snags.

He maintained that concerted efforts, strategic thinking, and unwavering commitment by leaders would solve the problem stagnating the region.

Represented by Obegha Julius Oworibo of the NDDC Human Resources Department, he said: “The Niger Delta region is not j ot just a geographical entity; it is a place where dreams are born and nurtured, where cultures thrive, and where people’s lives are intertwined with the rich tapestry of our environment. It’s a region blessed with abundant natural resources, but also beset by unique challenges.

“We are all acutely aware of the myriad of challenges that have plagued the Niger Delta for decades. From environmental degradation caused by oil exploration to inadequate infrastructure, from educational disparities to healthcare deficiencies – the list seems endless. Yet, it is in the face of these challenges that leaders emerge, and solutions are forged.

“Our region’s challenges are not insurmountable, but they do require a concerted effort, strategic thinking, and unwavering commitment.

“This is where your role as Directors becomes pivotal. You are at the forefront of the battle for a better Niger Delta, armed not with weapons, but with knowledge, vision, and determination.

“This workshop is a preparation for leadership excellence. Some might wonder why such training is necessary, especially for individuals who have already demonstrated exceptional competence in their previous roles. The answer lies in the unique challenges and opportunities that come with leadership.

“Leadership, especially in the context of a complex organization like the NDDC, demands a diverse skill set and a deep understanding of the region we serve. It requires the ability to navigate intricate socio-political landscapes, manage diverse stakeholder interests, and make decisions that impact the lives of millions. Leadership is not a destination;

“It is a continuous journey of growth and adaptation. Moreover, the Niger Delta region faces a myriad of challenges, from infrastructure deficits to environmental concerns and socio-economic disparities.

“As Directors, you will play a pivotal role in addressing these issues and driving sustainable development.

“The development of our region hinges partly on your leadership, and it is incumbent upon us to equip you with the tools, knowledge, and insights necessary to excel in this role.

“The power of knowledge lies not only in what you know but in your ability to apply that knowledge effectively.

“As Directors, you will be called upon to make critical decisions that can shape the course of our organization and our region.

“Your decisions should be grounded in a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie before us.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (AS ON), Cecilia Gayya, said the studies was organised to smooth the paths of the directors on how they can effectively manage their various departments.

“Permit me to state that, we are at a crossroads in our nation’s history. The current Economic Crunch is a wake-up call for all of us to look inward and begin to do things differently.

“We must be more proactive, resourceful and committed to the ideals of innovation, creativity and resourcefulness in managing public resources.

“In other words, effective leadership and performance management skills of the directing staff who are strategic managers at the NDDC must be sharpened and re-focused to ensure greater effectiveness and efficiency. Training and re-training are the veritable tools for maintaining peak performance in any organisation and the NDDC is not an exception.

“It is against the foregoing that this Two-Week Course on Leadership and Performance Management for Directing Staff of the NDDC has been organized.

“The broad objective of the course is to equip participants with requisite skills and knowledge, for enhanced performance of directing staff in the NDDC. Specifically, it is expected that at the end, the course should be able to: broaden the intellectual scope of participants;

“Develop the analytical and problem-solving capabilities of participants to enable them anticipate and respond to the rapid socio-economic changes which characterize today’s work environment;

“Equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to operate as professionals in definite management areas;provide an opportunity for relating principles and theories of administration and management to practical situations;

“Equip participants with leadership and human relation skills; andprovide a forum for participants from different units and departments of the Commission to exchange ideas on problems of management and leadership.

“In the light of the aforementioned, I urge participants to give this programme the it deserves. Participants are expected to make use of the provided by this programme, to acquire the skills required to perform better as directing staff in the NDDC.”