Chad should be held responsible for what goes on in the North East as it has about 15 million people with an uncontrolled vast land of 1.3 million km2…

Victor C. Ariole

Even when the state of Israel expressed the willingness to sell attack helicopters to Nigeria […] Obama administration frustrated it […] I believe one day some of the security experts and actors… will tell the world the truth about the kidnap of the Chibok school girls. P.36 of My Transition Hours.

The Prime Minister of Israel just visited both Chad and Niger, two francophone countries bordering Nigeria on the north. It is not far from being a thank – you visit, and soliciting more of their cooperation to enrich further Israel and its allies in the midst of poverty ridden population of both Niger and Chad as their two leaders remain President till 2033 if not for life. Israel’s deal with any nation is attached to what USA makes of it and it is not only Obama and it is not necessarily by the Leahy law as stated in the former President’s book.

Mercenaries are in abundance to bypass any known law and get a deal to sail through; and it has been happening in Congo Democratic Republic as well as in Venezuela or Ecuador. Nigerians nay Africans need to know why Boko Haram has persisted and no President is declaring Borno State an Emergency Zone, and banish the governors who had been enjoying out of the suffering of the masses there like General Idris Deby Itno is enjoying as he turns his country into recruitment zone of terrorist organisations in Africa including as ATIKU noted ISWAP. According to him, “take that local support structure away and the terror architecture will collapse like a pack of cards”.

Indeed for the Chibok girls to move for over 200 km with no resistance from the locals, it tells of the importance of local structure that the military themselves know exist as to tell the former President not to venture into Borno state as that time. Ndjamena, the capital of Chad is closer to Nigeria than to other neighbours like Sudan, Central African Republic and Cameroon from the eastern flank. Hence, Deby who added Itno to his name like some of his counterparts in Central Africa, owes loyalty to some masters who assure them that they are protected against Nigeria except Bozizo who failed their test and sent Central African Republic in their current dilemma of insurgency, still heavily fanned by Chad’s territory recruitment process, as recruitment ground, for the fight going on there and CAR is not far from Nigeria also. Even, if not part of the countries bordering Nigeria, CAR is not up to 1000 km from the nearest northeast point in Nigeria.