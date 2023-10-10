From Hir Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

In the bid to save young girls from cancer of the cervix, the Federal Government (FG) has concluded plans to commence the vaccination of girls aged between 9 to 14 against the Human Papillomavirus, (HPV).

Human Papilomavirus is a sexually transmitted infection that causes cancers especially cancer of the cervix.

The Nigerian Government is introducing a single dose of Gardasil vaccine to be given to the girls beginning from October 24 and parents and guardians have been advised to take their children and wards to the designated government facilities for vaccination.

Speaking at the State Media Orientation and Sensitization meeting organized by the Benue State Primary Health Care Board, (BPHCB) in Makurdi, the World Health Organisation, (WHO), HPV, Consultant, Dr. Winifred Uzoamaka Onodu, said the vaccine is targeted at the females because they are more vulnerable.

She explained that the vaccine which is free and safe, works by stimulating the body’s immune system to produce antibodies against the human papillomavirus, thereby preventing cervical cancer.

“Even though, the HPV Vaccine (HPVV) is for the prevention against certain types of cancers, the forthcoming intervention is actually for the prevention of cervical cancer.”

She noted that already, 952 teams have been allocated to Benue State, ahead of the vaccination saying Benue was among the lucky 13 states to be in the first phase of the exercise including Enugu, Nasarawa, Abia, Lagos Bauchi, Bayelsa Taraba, FCT among others.

While she noted that the number of teams allocated to Benue was inadequate, Onodu appealed to the state government, organisations and good spirited individuals to sponsor more teams to increase the coverage.

She said mobile teams would be used to access the target group in schools, worship centers, markets and even out of school girls while all government health facilities would also provide the services.

The HPV expert who noted that some side effects including pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, mild fever, headache, fatigue as well as muscle or pains in the joints, may occur, said the team and health facility has been equipped to take care of such issues.

Earlier, the State Health Educator, BPHCB, Beeka Emmanuel, appreciated the government for the gesture saying that before now, the vaccine was only available to those that can pay for it but now that it is being introduced full-scale, they are free of charge.

He solicited the support of stakeholders, and the media, as critical stakeholders, for the success of the programme.

Beeka stated that with the collaboration with the media, it is expected that they would disseminate information to control the risks, rumours and misconceptions that may arise from the vaccination from time to time.

The orientation and sensitization meeting was a pre-implementation activity planned towards the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and also an introduction campaign aimed at creating awareness, ahead of the vaccination proper.