. ….Issue him query

By Gabriel Dike

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) on Wednesday removed the Dean, Students Affairs, Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko for his involvement in the certificate racketeering scandal rocking the institution.

Aside his removal, Prof. Olumoko was also issued a query to explain his involvement in the certificate scandal.

An online news platform on Monday exposed the certificate racketeering, which involved some academic and non-teaching staff.

The online report which is generating ripples on campus said the syndicate collected between N2million to N3million depending on the courses.

Investigations revealed that 48 hours after the certificate scandal was exposed, the university management has not set up a panel to try staff mentioned in the scam.

Olumoko’s removal was based on his alleged involvement in the certificate racketeering published on Monday by an online news platform.

The university management appointed a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Dr Abiodun Fatai-Abatan as the acting Dean, Students Affairs.

Some staff of LASU told Daily Sun that the decision to remove Prof. Olumoko was taken on Tuesday.

When our Correspondent visited the Ojo Campus on Wednesday the certificate racketeering scandal was the subject of discussion among staff and students.

“I heard this morning that the VC had removed the dean, students affairs because of the certificate scandal and appointed a new person from political science.

“We were supposed to have a meeting with him yesterday (Tuesday) preparatory to the Students Union election, he didn’t show up. We later learnt the VC had removed him,” a student added.

In a related development, the removed students affairs dean was queried and asked to explain his involvement in the certificate scandal.

Daily Sun gathered that after his explanation, Olumoko and other accused in the certificate racketeering will be made to face the Staff Disciplinary Committee (SDC).

As at the time of this report, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has not constituted the panel to try the staff fingered in the certificate scandal.