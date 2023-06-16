By Brown Chimezie

Samuel Obafemi’s Sam Obafemi Behavioral Change Academy (SOBCA) and Business Study Group (BSG) have announced their merger and the birth of a new company, Cerca Africa. This merger brings together the expertise, resources and passion of two highly respected organisations to create a unified entity that is dedicated to serving the public with unparalleled solutions in strategy, processes, change management, marketing and sales outcomes, behavioral change, and coaching.

The decision to merge SOBCA and BSG into Cerca Africa was driven by a shared vision of making a significant impact on individuals and businesses in Africa and beyond. By combining their strengths and knowledge, Cerca Africa aims to provide comprehensive, innovative, and tailored business solutions that empower clients to overcome obstacles, maximize their potential, and achieve success.

Speaking in Lagos, Sam Obafemi, the visionary leader behind Cerca Africa, expressed the company’s commitment to its clients, saying, “Like the meaning of our name, Cerca Africa, we are close to you, listening, showing up, and supporting you in overcoming the obstacles of daily business challenges and life. Our mission is to make your life easy by providing exceptional solutions in strategy, processes, change management, marketing and sales outcomes, behavioral change, and coaching.”

Cerca Africa, pronounced “SehKah,” represents a new era of collaboration and innovation. With a team of experts led by Sam Obafemi, known as “The Octopus” for his problem-solving abilities, Cerca Africa is dedicated to delivering outstanding services that meet the diverse needs of clients.

Sam Obafemi brings a wealth of experience as a trained computer scientist turned behavioral change therapist and business community strategist.

He holds multiple certifications in life coaching, positive psychiatry, anger management therapy, NLP, and emotional intelligence.

As the President of Sam Obafemi Behavioral Change Academy (@sobcaonline) and Chief Executive of Business Study Group, Sam Obafemi has proven his expertise in driving personal and professional transformation. With an impressive educational background, including an MBA from the University of Business Innovation and Sustainability (UBIS), Geneva, an MSc in Management from College De Paris, Paris, and currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) with UBIS, his knowledge and insights will be instrumental in the success of Cerca Africa.

Cerca Africa is dedicated to the principles of community, tribe, and membership, believing in their potential to create wealth for members. The company’s overarching goal is to serve as a reliable partner to individuals and businesses, providing them with the necessary tools, guidance, and support to thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape.