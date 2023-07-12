From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has warned individuals and organisations faking the establishment to desists henceforth or risk being jailed according to the law.

South East zonal coordinator of NCCSALW,Major General Okechukwu Ugo (rtrd) who gave the warning in a statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday noted that “the situation has the propensity to create more confusion in mitigating the already complex problems caused by proliferation of illicit arms and light weapons in our society”.

Ugo assured that, in line with the overall vision of the NCCSALW,he will continued to intensity efforts and strategies to control and mop up illicit arms in circulation in the Zone.

While commending traditional rulers, leaders of faith based organisations and various government agencies in the South East for their cooperation with the Centre,he appealed for more support to make the zone a safe and peaceful society.

He said “It has therefore become necessary to advise these faceless organisations to desist from such nefarious acts that tend to mislead innocent citizens of our dear nation.

“The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, which is domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser, remains the only government body saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the collection, storage, destruction, management and stockpiling of obsolete, seized, unmarked and illegally held small arms and light weapons within Nigeria.

“Any other person(s) parading themselves in this regard are doing so illegally and will be made to face the full weight of our extant national laws.”

He enjoined members of the public to report any of such impostors to the nearest security agencies.