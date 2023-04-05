Calls for volunteer for free transportation

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called upon people of the southeast residing outside the zone to come back home and be counted in the forthcoming census exercise in the country.

Spokesperson of the group,Emma Powerful, in a statement given reason for the people to return home for the exercise said it will justify their population and enhance amenities needed in the zone.

According to Powerful “We will use the coming census exercise organized by the Nigeria government to ascertain the population and the size of amenities we needed in Biafra Territory.

“The mass return of our people during this forthcoming population census will help us quantify the population of Biafrans in Nigeria. Therefore, we must cease the opportunity Nigeria government is offering to our benefit.

” They have always told the world that we are a dot with an insignificant population. Now is the time to let the world know the population of Biafrans in Nigeria as Biafra agitation is gathering international attention and speed.

“Biafra is coming, and no one can stop it. IPOB is gradually dismantling all obstacles to our freedom, and this population census will provide another opportunity to collect more evidence to that effect”. Powerful said.

He added “Those who disenfranchised Biafrans during the last fraudulent elections should never be allowed to use us to boost their population again. They have always used Biafran’s population for a higher allocation yet deny Biafrans opportunity to freely participate in the national issues drim their territories.

” It’s time we use our tongue to count our teeth. Therefore, IPOB is calling every Biafran resident in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria to travel back to the East and be counted in their home state”.

Meanwhile, the group has urged peoppe of the zone to disregard announcement asking them to avoid the headcount.

He said “Kindly disregard any announcement from any quarter, especially from government agencies asking people not to go back to their state of origin during the census. Don’t let them deceive you. It’s the same agenda to keep falsifying and decieving the world that we are a small dot in the contraption.

“Should there be any reason why you can’t travel to Biafra land to be counted, make sure you and your family members are not counted outside Biafra Land. We must prove them wrong once and for all.

To ensure the compliance by the people, Powerful said the group will engage transport owners so that those willing to travel would transported for free even as it enjoined southeast wealthy sons and daughters to join hand in the project.

Powerful also added “Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide and Governors of Biafra land must show that they are concerned about the humiliation our people have been subjected to in this country.

” Our people’s mass return during this population census to be counted among us have many benefits which includes; validating our majority population in Nigeria that has been manipulated, used, and abused for the attraction of higher allocation from the Federal government to other states in the past, but can now help us plan for the amenities required in Biafraland like international markets and industrial parks. Most importantly, an accurate count of our people will help boost the Biafra Independence movement”. Powerful stated.