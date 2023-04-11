From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the 2023 Population and Housing Census close by, the Kaduna State Government on Tuesday sought massive media support on the sensitisation and education of residents of the state to make the exercise a success.

Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission, Hajiya Umma Aboki who made the appeal at the opening of a one-day sensitisation workshop for the Census Media and Publicity Sub-committee in the state noted that to ensure successful conduct of the exercise scheduled for May 3 to May 5, residents must be sensitised, educated, and enlightened on the processes to keep them prepared.

The State Government in collaboration with the National Population Commission (NPC) had in March inaugurated Media and Publicity, and Security Sub-Committees to ensure a smooth exercise.

The commissioner particularly said that residents need to know the key information that would be required from them to ensure data quality and credibility.

“As such, we need the support of media establishments in the state to ensure the success of the exercise.

“The residents need information about how the census will be conducted and the kind of information they will be required to provide.

“Therefore, the media are critical partners that will help us spread the needed information and mobilise the people to actively participate to ensure a hitch-free exercise,” she said.

On her part, the State Director, NPC, Hajiya Adama Uthman, said that media sensitisation and mobilisation were critical to the success of the exercise, and appealed for the cooperation of the media organisation.

“We cannot work without the media. We need them to communicate critical messages and information to the members of the public.

“That is we are here for the media team to review what they know so far and what other information they need to effectively carry out their task,” she said.

She then appealed to the residents of the state to cooperate with the enumerators for a successful exercise.