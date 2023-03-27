As the nation prepares for the population and housing census in May, the Federal Government has assured Nigerians of a credible exercise that will be transparent and acceptable.

Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Garba Abari, who gave the assurance in Abuja, said the three-day exercise would begin May 3 and end on May 5 across the country.

He described the exercise as a significant event that would aid national planning and execution of developmental projects.

Abari said the census exercise would capture every person, household and structure for national planning and project execution purposes.

“The most important thing is to make Nigerians aware that census is about them because they matter; so let them be counted because they count.

“It is all about them, about planning for development, security, and others.

“When you are not actually able to get the correct information about all that we do, or how many we are, how many are male, female, how many are old, young, how many are persons with disabilities, planning will be difficult.

“A reliable census provides an important ingredient that will help national planning. We need a holistic data base that is scientific to guide different levels of government in the provision of services, infrastructure and the way and manner they relate as government to the people,” he said.

While noting the challenges bedevilling the nation, Abari, who is also a member of the National Publicity and Advocacy Committee on Census, emphasised the need for every individual, group and religion to unite towards fostering peace and development in the country.

“Nigerians must have to be aware and every person now has to come and begin to look at the country as one that belongs to us all and not one for only the rich and the poor.

“Of course, we have challenges, but the most important issue is to understand there is no country that has no challenges.

“We have our challenges which are peculiar to us and only we, the citizens and leadership, can sort these problems and get the country moving.

“We must have to begin to look at other ways by which these challenges may be tackled. The onus lies fundamentally on the leadership, then the follower-ship,’’ he said.

The director general described Nigeria as the largest black nation in the world, hence the need for its citizens to manage its diversity and get it right in all areas.