By Chukwudi Nweje and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, has told the Federal Government to ensure the National Population Commission (NPC) leverage on the biometric method for data collection during the forthcoming national population census to guard against abuse of the process.

The census exercise was earlier scheduled to hold between May 3 to 7, 2023, but had to be postponed.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a meeting of leaders thought of the organisation, convened by the Leader of Afenifere Worldwide, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, at his residence in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday.

The meeting was attended by members from all Yoruba speaking states and from Afenifere Chapter in the United States of America.

According to the communique, which was made available to Daily Sun in Ibadan by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi, Afenifere stated that the same kind of biometrics used in conducting the 2023 general election should be used in conducting the census when it comes up.

“Biometric method was successfully used for Voters’ Card registration, as such, Afenifere strongly calls on the Federal Government to make the National Population Commission (NPC) use the same biometric method rather than the manual method that is prone to abuse as had happened several times in the past.”

The Afenifere meeting which was last held in Akure two years ago, was attended by former minister of Finance, Chief Olu Falae and other prominent Yoruba from Kwara, Lagos, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Ondo states as well as the United States of America.