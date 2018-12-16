Today, December 16 is unique for me and many others who have had the opportunity of working with Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of Oyo State. The date marks the day he was born and which is being celebrated without fanfare but in his usual belief of giving back part of him to the society – a multipurpose hall for his alma mater, Lagelu Grammar School and a round table to advance the course of development to which many prominent Nigerians have been invited to share experiences and guide the future development of Nigeria, among many others.

As he celebrates his birthday, it offers me an opportunity to reflect about the gift that he is to Nigerians, most especially the people of Oyo state. Indeed, the history of modern Oyo state cannot be written without a copious mention of his achievements, having laid a solid foundation for the development of a modern Oyo state. And when that history is told, it would be mentioned in the same breath with that of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Though they lived decades apart, Senator Ajimobi will stand as that governor that laid the foundation for a modern Oyo state, the way late Chief Awolowo opened up the then Western region in the 50s and the early 60s and made it the envy of the other regions.

But that is not the story, I want to tell. My story is about a leader who has an uncommon courage to pursue his vision and passion for the people of Oyo state and whose desire, upon assumption of office in May 29, 2011, was to restore Oyo state to its past glory as a pacesetter state, a state of many firsts. I want to tell the story of the other side of my boss that is rarely seen and is unknown to many who only see a tough visage out there.

When Senator Ajimobi took over, he met a state in chaos. Arson and brigandage was the other of the day. Daylight robbery, sporadic gunshots enveloped the state capital. The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) held the state by the jugular. For travelers going through Oyo state, it was with trepidation as violence could break out at the drop of a hat. Many have witnessed these with fatal consequences. It was a dark pall that terror cast on the pacesetter state. The situation was enough to discourage the not so brave. With aplomb, Governor Ajimobi began the task as captured in his three-prong agenda of Restoration, Transformation and Repositioning. Today, Oyo State is better for it.