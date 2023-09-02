“I had done all sorts of businesses from trading to construction to banking and to oil exploration. I needed fresh challenges. I was looking for that business opportunity that will be very challenging and an opportunity that will address that particular segment of the population where there are some deficiencies. Telecommunications industry provided a perfect example of the type of industry I needed to go into…When the government finally embraced privatisation of the telecoms sector, we saw a big window of opportunity to actualise our dream of becoming a key player in that sector. We decided to go into telecommunications business to provide affordable telephones, and efficient delivery so that Nigerians can talk to themselves and to the rest of the world. That was the driving force.”

These are the erudite words of Mike Adenuga, a visionary and courageous business leader extraordinaire who singlehandedly put Nigeria on the world’s telecoms map by founding Globacom 20 years ago in fulfilment of his dream and his passion, cloaked in a strong mission cum vision statement which says: “To be the largest, most successful entertainment, information and telecoms solution provider in Nigeria and Africa.”

In a world marked by technological advancements and constant evolution, only a few brands manage to stand out and disrupt traditional industries. Globacom (or Glo for short), is one such remarkable entity that has carved its niche, that has made its mark on the Nigerian telecommunications space. As the wholly Nigerian-owned telecoms brand celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 29, it is important to reflect on the term “disruption” and how Glo’s journey compares to other disruptive giants like Amazon, Netflix, Airbnb, and Uber.

So, what is disruption? Let me start with my own experience in disruption as the pioneering editor of Weekend Concord, a Saturday-only newspaper (in Chief MKO Abiola’s Concord newspaper group) that was strategically created in 1989 by Dr. Doyin Abiola, our MD/Editor-in-chief, to differentiate itself in the marketplace by featuring exclusive human angle stories and designing them like the British tabloids with screaming, catchy headlines.

Right from day one, Weekend Concord was a roaring success. Together with my colleagues like the late Dimgba Igwe, Dele Momodu, Femi Adesina, Omololu Kassim, Eric Osagie, the late Sunday Umahi and a few others, we caused a disruption, a paradigm shift in the Nigerian newspaper market, leading to other newspapers going back to their drawing board to strategise and create a Saturday newspaper of their own, following in the footsteps of Weekend Concord. From that experience, I see disruption as a buzzword or a concept used to describe the process of creating a new product or service that displaces an existing one. Clayton Christensen, a Harvard professor described disruption in his theory of disruptive innovation. According to Christensen, disruptive innovation is a process by which a simpler, more affordable product or service enters the market and gradually gains traction, eventually displacing established incumbents.

For me, disruption is the courage to challenge the status quo. It is about questioning conventions, and embracing change for the better. It is about breaking the rules and doing what nobody is doing. It is about offering novel solutions that cater to evolving consumer needs. I hope to write someday about Weekend Concord, the disruptive newspaper many still remember me by.

But then, today belongs to Glo, a classic example of a disruptive business. When it launched in 2003, it disrupted the Nigerian telecoms market by offering per-second billing, which was a major improvement over the per-minute billing that was the industry standard at that time. This innovation helped Globacom to quickly gain market share and become a major player in the industry. Globacom’s journey began 20 years ago, amidst an already saturated Nigerian telecommunications market. Yet, it defied the odds, showcasing how a late entrant would leave an indelible mark. Led by the visionary entrepreneur Mike Adenuga, Glo’s foray into the industry disrupted the market with a slew of innovations. Glo continued to innovate by providing extensive network coverage to underserved areas, enabling millions to experience connectivity for the first time. Their aggressive rollout strategy, focus on data services, affordable tariffs, and flexible plans tailored to various segments of society further bolstered their reputation as a game-changer.

COMPARING GLO TO OTHER DISRUPTIVE BRANDS

Glo’s disruption journey shares parallels with other global disruptors like Amazon, Netflix, Airbnb, and Uber. Each of these brands redefined their respective industries by challenging traditional norms and embracing innovation.

Amazon: Amazon started as an online bookstore and transformed into an e-commerce giant that disrupted the retail industry. Just as Glo questioned the established billing model, Amazon challenged the notion of traditional retail, offering unparalleled convenience and selection to customers.

Netflix: Similar to how Glo reshaped communication through per-second billing, Netflix revolutionized the entertainment industry by introducing streaming services. They moved away from traditional cable TV, giving customers greater control over what and when they watch.

Airbnb: Glo’s commitment to reaching underserved areas parallels Airbnb’s focus on disrupting the hospitality industry. Airbnb allowed homeowners to monetize their spare rooms, offering travellers a more personalized and affordable accommodation experience.

Uber: Much like Glo’s approach to extending network coverage, Uber expanded transportation services beyond conventional taxis. By leveraging technology, Uber created a platform that improved convenience and transparency in the ride-hailing sector.

As earlier mentioned, the driving force behind Glo’s remarkable journey is the visionary leadership of Mike Adenuga. His courage, passion, and marketing acumen played a pivotal role in transforming Glo from a fledgling telecoms into a national icon. Adenuga’s decision to introduce per-second billing wasn’t just about pricing; it was about empowering people and making communication a fundamental right.

Adenuga’s relentless pursuit of excellence resulted in an indigenous telecoms brand showcasing the pride and the can-do spirit of a Nigerian, if provided a level playing field. His commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions set the foundation for Glo’s disruptive success story. The success of Globacom is a testament to the vision and leadership of its founder, Mike Adenuga, a man whose knowledge and understanding of branding and marketing helped Glo to come up with outside-the-box promotions such as painting houses in the green colour of Glo which aligned beautifully with the green colour of Nigeria.

As Globacom marks its 20th anniversary, it’s a celebration of not just a telecoms company but a beacon of disruption in the Nigerian telecoms landscape. Mike Adenuga’s visionary leadership and determination have been pivotal in Glo’s journey of transformation and growth. His courage to challenge conventions and introduce innovative solutions underscores the essence of disruption. As Nigeria’s own telecoms disruptor, Globacom serves as an inspiration to all, proving that with innovation, determination, and a customer-centric approach, any brand can revolutionize an industry and make a lasting impact. Happy 20th anniversary, Glo—here’s to two decades of rewriting the rules and connecting Nigeria like never before. Here’s to another 20 years of fresh challenges, successes and breaking new ground for Dr. Mike Adenuga (GCON), the mystery man who eats, sleeps, dreams and breathes Globacom—the telecoms company that taught us two decades ago to “Glo with Pride” and “Rule Your World”!