The Igbo Union (IU), a cultural political and developmental Igbo group, have called on the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to zone the Office of the Senate President to South East because of how Orji Uzor Kalu marketed the Muslim Muslim ticket when other members of the party were confused.

Speaking through the President, Prince Elias Odoemena, after a meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, IU recalled the saying of Sir Damian Ihejiokwu Odoemena that the only currency use in paying back love is love. “Orji Uzor Kalu has shown love to All Progressive Congress (APC) and Tinubu and it is now their turn to return and reciprocate the same love to Orji Uzor Kalu.

Prince Odoemena said Senator Kalu is the oldest member of the National Assembly being member of Nigerian fourth Assembly when he served in the then House of Representative under Agunwa Anakwe as Speaker. The only thing that stays with a man is the experience gathered. Zoning the Senate president to South East because of Kalu will not be too much from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC eventhough unconfirmed news said the APC and Asiwaju Tinubu is going to make Kalu the Senate House Leader.

The group also congratulated the new President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“We believed that a man like Iwuanyanwu, who contributed a lot with his God-given resources to the development of Igboland will use his wealth of knowledge in doing many things for the progress and development of Igboland.