From Molly Kilete, Abuja

image The Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), General Christopher Musa, have called for more budgetary allocations to the Nigerian Armed Forces to enable it carry out it’s constitutional responsibilities without hinderance.

Gen. Musa, said the armed of Nigeria was bedeviled with lots of projects including barracks accommodation, offices aside carting out its constitutional mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

He made this known when he visited the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at his office in Abuja.

The CDS, who was accompanied by Principal Staff Officers as the Defence Headquarters(DHQ), on the visit, said he was at the Ministry to appeal for the minister’s support in terms of budgetary allocation to the Armed Forces of Nigeria(AFN) to aid unhindered discharge of it’s constitutional mandates.

General Musa, while calling on the minister for budgetary appropriation for the completion the Armed Forces Complex permanent site also appealed to him to assist the AFN to sort out accommodation deficit in the Barracks and Bases by ensuring budget allocation for that purpose.

He assured the Minister of the commitment of the Armed Forces commitment to rid the country of criminals and make Nigeria and Nigerians safer.

Welcoming the CDS and his delegation to his office, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, who thanked him for the visits congratulated him on his appointment.

The Minister who commended the military for their pivotal role in curbing insecurity in the country and for rising to the overall security challenges despite some constraint, assured the CDS, of his ministry’s support.

The minister while noting that He budget cycle must consider critical security challenges, expressed his confidence on the ability of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to surmount the security challenges bedeviling the country.