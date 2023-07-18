•As Reps screen service chiefs

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, has said the military under his leadership would prioritise safety of citizens as well as welfare of the troops in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

he stated this, yesterday, when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee saddled with the screening of the newly appointed service chiefs. Apart from Musa, the other newly appointed service chiefs were the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval, Real Admiral Emmanuel Ogala and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

The CDS, while expressing his commitment to the provision of relevant operational equipment and infrastructural development within the limit of available resources, promised to promote international military cooperation/collaboration to further expose and provide capacity building to armed forces personnel.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will apply the lens of people-centricity to key components of activities to truly put the Nigerian people at the centre of its actions geared towards promoting and safeguarding a secure environment for all. To achieve this, the AFN will defend our territorial integrity and democracy as well as safeguard internal security and unity to achieve the stability required to guarantee sustainable national development.

“Troops’ welfare and sound administration will provide the required atmosphere for the AFN to deliver on its constitutional responsibilities. Thus, the AFN will continue to seek ways and means to improve the welfare of its personnel under my watch.”

The CDS also promised to deepen the synergy between the various services to ensure that the armed forces maximised its strength in the pursuit of its objectives.

“I shall, therefore, deepen jointness and prioritise decision-making through a shared process of active contribution and consultation across a wide spectrum of our security architecture. This is geared towards ensuring that the AFN is capable of promptly identifying and addressing emerging operational challenges with appropriate methods and capabilities in a timely and efficient manner.

Similarly, Lagbaja, while speaking before the panel went into a closed door session with the service chiefs, said it was imperative for the Army to be a step ahead to enable it grapple with current security challenges.

The army chief said he considers his appointment as a call to higher responsibilities. He said he was determined not to betray the trust and confidence reposed in him.

“It is an open secret that our country has faced a challenging security environment in the past two decades.

“The episodic crises of the past have now become enduring, thereby making governance and the rule of law more challenging for successive administrations.

“Today’s painful reality is that insecurity has distracted our developmental plans and aspirations of a strong, prosperous, globally competitive and influential nation.

“Never in recent history is the requirement for proactive, adaptive and inclusive leadership more needed than Nigeria’s security environment of today.

“These requirements are what I intend to do as COAS if confirmed.

“I am mindful that the Nigerian army, which I am being screened to lead, is a crucial component of our military instrument of national power. It is not only the largest, but the most complex, most geographically spread, most sought after during crisis and often most misunderstood.

“I believe that for the Nigerian army to grapple with the demands of the contemporary security environment, it will consistently transform to be a step ahead of its time.

“For this reason, I conceptualise my philosophy of command as to transform the Nigerian army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.”

Lagbaja added that he would work with the National Assembly and other stakeholders to achieve the army of his dreams.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Babajimi Benson, stated that it was imperative for the military to be steps ahead, in view of the changing nature of security challenges.

He added that the parliament was determined to provide legal framework to aid the military in the fight against insecurity to ensure that the citizens live in peace.

According to him, “today, wars are not only fought on the land, sea and air but also in the cyberspace. Consequently, the art of warfare must, therefore, be a step ahead. This is why Nigeria must tap into and harness the potential of having a Defence Space Force, like in the United States of America.

“As a parliament, we are required to legislate for the good and peaceful governance of the country. This is a responsibility that the 10th House of Representatives is keenly committed to as we continue to provide the necessary legislative framework to the current government in its quest to ensure that Nigerians live in peace.”