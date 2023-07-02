From Molly Kilete, Abuja

An interdenominational church service to mark the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebrations (NADCEL), is currently ongoing in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The service which is taking place at the All Saints Military Cantonment, Mogadishu barracks, is being attended by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Christopher Musa, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, Principal Staff Officers, commandants of military training institutions, top military officers form the Navy, Air Force, their wives among other top dignitaries.

The theme of this years NADCEL inter denominational church service is “Sound administration as a panacea for effective military operations,” the Christain role.

The international service is being held in all army formations and units across the country.

The Nigerian army is celebrating 160, years of existence in the country.