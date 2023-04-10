…Hails IGP Usman Alkali Baba For His Commitment To Duty.

Ben Dunno, Warri

Foremost human rights group in the country, Committee For Defence Of Human Rights (CDHR), has commended the Police Service Commission (PSC) over the appointment of Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), describing it as a well deserving promotion of an astute police officer.

The body also congratulated other top ranking police officers that just newly promoted to an Assistant Inspector General of Police (IGPs), particularly CP Ari Muhammad Ali, of the Delta state police command, who had been outstanding in his efforts at securing lives and property since he assumed office.

CDHR in a Congratulatory message signed by its national President, Comrade (Dr) Kehinde Prince Taiga, noted that the newly promoted DIG, Mr. Egbetokun had distinguished himself as an exemplary police officer with zero tolerance to corrupt practices and violations of human rights in all the places he had served.

According to the statement; “In the course of his tour of duty, DIG Egbetokun, had worked in most difficult terrains and challenging assignments and did not just excelled on the job but also maintained a clean record in all the places he had worked”

Continuing; “DIG Egbetokun represents the best in global policing in general and the Nigerian Police in particular”, adding that his track records of achievements are there for people to see in all the places he had been posted to serve as an officer.

The body who described the promotion of the Delta state police Commissioner, CP Ari, who just got promoted to AIG as reward of his long standing commitment to effective policing in all the places he had served, said the promotion wouldn’t have come at a better time than this.

The body also congratulated the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, for his style of leadership at the force headquarters, stating that under his watch the Nigerian Police Force was able to experience innovations that had brought professionalism into its operations.

In the same vein, the group applauded the Police Service Commission (PSC) for its sincerity of purpose in identifying hard working policemen and ensuring they are adequately remunerated in terms of promotions, recognitions and rewards, noting that this has helped in bringing out the best in the force.