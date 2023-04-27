Assures customers’ safety of money in banks

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has sensitised students of the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) and Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) on e-Naira and called on them (students) to embrace the digital currency and also drive its awareness.

The Branch Manager of CBN, Port Harcourt, Mr Maxwell Okoroafor, said it was important for Nigerians to embrace the e-Naira as it would enable financial inclusion, curb money laundering and reduce the cost of currency management.

Okoroafor said the apex bank was the first central bank in Africa to adopt digital currency and the second in the world.

He added that the choice for the university community was imperative, as there were no other persons better positioned to drive the acceptance of the digital currency than the youths.

“‘One of the objectives of the e-Naira is to improve financial inclusion. The e-Naira is the digital form of the Naira. The e-Naira is an alternative means to cash. Also, we are leveraging digital technology to improve the payment system of Nigeria. The e-Naira will give CBN more visibility on our currency when we are going on our monetary policy planning.

“The e-Naira would limit the quantum of cash you are holding. It is equal in value to the physical cash. The country will not spend much in minting and printing new currency; everything is digital. We are leveraging technology. It’s going to bring an improvement to our financial sector.

“The e-Naira has no charges, everything is free. No cost is attached. All you need to do is download the e-Naira app and onboard. Also, the CBN has taken cognisance of people in rural communities without smartphones and with a USSD code *997#, they can onboard on the e-Nairawallet just with their phone number and begin to transact.”

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, represented by the Provost, College of Health Science, Prof. Angela Ine Frank-Briggs, commended CBN for bringing the sensitisation programme on e-Naira to the university.

She said: “It’s good and innovative; but, are Nigerians ready to embrace the digital currency because most people just want to touch physical cash? So, I think public enlightenment is important.”

Similarly, at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, the CBN’s Head of Information and Clients Services, Mr Collins Onuosa, said they were at the institution to create awareness for the e-Naira.

He disclosed that CBN targeted students for the sensitisation because they (students) are more in tune with technology.

According to him, the apex bank has been engaging a number of organisations, groups, institutions and students and part of the objective of the e-Naira is to bring everyone on board using different types of platforms.

The Acting Vice Chancellor, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Prof. Okey Onuchuku, represented by the Acting Dean, Student Affairs, IAUE, Philemon Iyagba, said the institution was happy to embrace the e-Naira innovation.

He continued that IAUE is open to working with the apex bank in ensuring a successful cashless financial policy.

Speaking to newsmen, some of the students who had already onboarded e-Naira wallet, urged everyone to also come on board, saying that transaction was faster and reliable with no cost attached.