From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced awareness campaign on e-Naira among traders in Kaduna State.

To this end, the e-Naira team of the CBN on Thursday embarked on awareness and sensitization campaign to Kawo markets in Kaduna city, assuring the public that the electronic legal tender would complement cash and make transactions easier.

The CBN e-Naira team was also at the Sheikh Gumi Central market Kaduna where they sensitized traders on the advantages of the e-Naira, and entertained questions on the workings of the electronic legal tender as introduced by the apex bank in Nigeria.

Mohammed Hamisu Musa, Deputy Director Central Bank of Nigeria, told Reporters after meeting with Kawo traders at the District Head’s office in Kaduna, that it was now the time for all Nigerians to key into the e Naira wallet because of its numerous advantages .

“I’m part of the e-Naira team, we are here on e-Naira awareness and sensitization mission in Kawo market.

“We are working with partners to go into the nooks and crannies. We are also working with community leaders, we are with the District Head of Kawo to also get his support to see how we can push the message far into the community, as possible.

“The message is to preach the e Naira. E Naira is nothing but another representation of cash, the same Naira we are used to; is what e Naira is coming to complement.

“E-Naira is trying to complement the cash as well as trying to address the well known issues we usually have with cash such as robbery, insecurity issues .You could lose your money through fire incident and so many other ways.

“So the electronic version was brought out by the Central Bank to address all these kind of issues as well as enhance transaction. It can allow people to do their transactions in an easier and better way. Better than even using the physical cash”. CBN Deputy Director said.