From Uche Usim, Abuja

In an effort to preserve the history and heritage of Nigerian currency, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed plans to build a virtual museum that can be viewed by a variegated audience from any part of that world.

The Deputy Governor Operations Directorate of the CBN, Mr Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi made the disclosure at the 2023 International Museum Day (IMD) held at the apex bank’s headquarters in Abuja with the theme: “”Museums, Sustainability and Well-being”.

According to him, the importance of museums is numerous and include cultural enrichment and development of communal understanding, cooperation and peace among people which cannot be over emphasized.

“Thanks to technology, the Central Bank of Nigeria Currency Museum is in collaboration working in collaboration with Google and our in-house Information Technology Department (|TD) to establish a Virtual Reality Museum.

“This is an approach to connect with the global world for the public to sit back and relax within their comfort zone and view the artifacts on display.

“Museums, Sustainability and Well-being is a theme designed to link Museums in making sure that our environments are sustained globally to make the world a better place, and thus its choice by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) as the theme for the 2023

“Museums are an informal means through which knowledge can be shared on so many levels, as Museums have no age barrier. “The displays in the Museums are designed to appeal to any audience irrespective of age, ethnic group or gender and there should be no diversity irrespective of where you are coming from.

“The event this year is unique as the Central Bank of Nigeria is celebrating Museum Day since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020”, he explained.

Also speaking, the Director Currency Operations, CBN, Ahmed Bello Umar said the International Museum Day celebration was introduced in 1977 by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

“The objective of the International Museum Day (IMD) is to raise awareness that Museums are important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people.

“Museums play an important role in society. Technology has helped Museums in reaching beyond core audience to new publics. This has been shown in digitization of collections, virtual tours or something as simple as a hashtag that allows visitors to share their experiences on social media.

In his remarks, the Director Museums, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mr Gimba Abdul Mohammed disclosed that one of the United Nations’ sustainable development goals notes that the council of museum committee chooses a yearly theme based on that sustainable development goal.

On how museum contributes to sustainable development, he said that the museum, through its collection policy and with the intent to serve as society, decides what it collects, researches it, preserves, and exhibits for education and entertainment.