From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Wednesday, announced immediate changes to operations in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) Market.

For starters, it collapsed all segments into the Investors and Exporters (1&E) window.

In view of that, applications for medicals, school fees, BTA/PTA, and SMES would continue to be processed through deposit money banks.

“Re-introduction of the “Willing Buyer, Willing Seller” model at the I&E Window. Operations in this window shall be guided by the extant circular on the establishment of the window, dated 21 April 2017 and referenced FMD/DIR/CIR/GEN/08/007.

“All eligible transactions are permitted to access foreign exchange at this window. • The operational rate for all government-related transactions shall be the weighted average rate of the preceding day’s executed transactions at the I&E window, calculated to two (2) decimal places”, the CBN explained in a statement.

It also hinted on the proscription of trading limits on oversold FX positions with permission to hedge short positions with OTC futures. Limits on overbought positions shall be zero.

The apex bank also announced the re-introduction of order-based two-way quotes, with bid-ask spread of N1. All transactions shall be cleared by a Central CounterParty (CCP).

There is also the reintroduction of Order Book to ensure transparency of orders and seamless execution of trades.

“The operational hours of trades shall be from 9am to 4pm, Nigeria time. There is also a cessation of RT200 Rebate Scheme and the Naira4Dollar Remittance Scheme, with effect from 30 June 2023.

“Further guidance on these matters shall be communicated in due course. All market participants and the general public are kindly enjoined to abide by these rules”, the CBN added.