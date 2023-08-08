From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has a topnotch partnership with Digcey Technologies, to promote the eNaira and upscale its widespread adoption.

It will evolve a new phase of financial empowerment and modernization through Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) while deepening financial inclusion drive with eNaira.

The partnership highlights the commitment of CBN to lead Nigeria into a future driven by digital transactions.

With a shared mission to empower and educate polity about CBDCs, Daily Sun learnt that the alliance intends to foster understanding and accessibility to eNaira.

Information from the firm said Digcey Technologies is dedicated to transforming finance by promoting awareness and comprehension of digital currencies with focus to scaling the eNaira sales.

“This partnership will focus on the B2B business model for eNaira usage. Across key transaction areas of our financial ecosystem in partnership with commercial banks and neo-banks,” it said.

A co-founder of Digcey, Mr. Elvis Ajai, who spoke to Daily Sun described the eNaira as a transacting currency which time has come.

“The eNaira is a Transacting Currency, that would help us as a nation attain a more robust and efficient financial payment system,” Ajai said.

According to him, the eNaira payment and settlement framework makes it complementary to the existing banking payment, offering a more seamless mode of transacting at a cheaper rate compared to the existing high cost of transactions across banks and neo banks.

He posited that the eNaira would even be a more robust means of capturing citizen information like the BVN for the ease of government grants and taxes.

Ajai further explained: “With over 13 million users in 2 years, this partnership will see to the fact that we begin to give customer the right CVP (Customer value proposition), to start using their eNaira wallets.

“The eNiara NFC chip offers a more efficient and cheap means of performing offline transactions, where customers can use bespoke transacting tools to access transactions.

“This partnership will put Digcey technologies at the forefront to innovate around the eNaira and ensure that the e-commerce industry, transportation, lifestyle, and live service providers are captured on this new B2B model, as Nigeria continually scales in the digital age, this partnership signals that CBDC payments underpin future financial transactions.

“In summary, the CBN-Digcey partnership marks a financial revolution, promoting CBDCs’ understanding and accessibility. This envisions Digcey as the catalyst for financial empowerment in a digitally driven economy through eNaira.”