Uche Usim, Abuja

Local manufacturers and farmers in Nigeria are in for better times as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it they would be sufficiently supported financially and otherwise in 2019.

To this end, the bank said a new method of credit distribution to the grassroots would be unveiled.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, made the disclosure on Sunday in Abuja at the CBN Governor’s Golf cup.

He said the MFBs will be the new anchor distributors of the real sector financing sector of the economy.

Emefiele also stated that the CBN will be taking interest in housing financing next year,and will soon be rolling out a framework in that direction.

The governor, who was represented by the Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, revealed that the bank will be pursuing vigorously the policy of promoting made in Nigeria goods,with emphasis on the 41 items next year.

He said the CBN would collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fight foreign exchange speculators.

He further assured that the battle against foreign exchange speculators will continue more intensely as the bank will not allow speculators drive the foreign exchange market in the direction they want.

The CBN governor promised that the economy will be better in 2019 ,stressing that they will continue to work towards bringing inflation further down next year.