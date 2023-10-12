By Femi Adeoti

SAD! Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu did us in.

He grossly led us astray. President Bola Ahmed

Tinubu’s much-flaunted magic wand! It is in

serious doubt. It’s crashing like a pack of loose

cards. It is coming to tatters.

Tinubu is not what Sanwo-Olu & Co

desperately made us to believe. And we are

gravely grieved. We were deceived. It is not in

any way pleasant. The Jagaban is after all a mere

mortal. He’s not more human than any other

human.

They only hook-winked us to believe

otherwise. They haunt our sincerity and honesty.

So, Tinubu, a make-believe, pretence? Even a

fantasy? He can ever fumble, stumble, flounder,

stagger like any of us? Incredible!

Down within us, we were pretty sure. It

would come this messy. That we would get to

this crossroads. But we never knew we would

arrive there this soon.

These lies, deceits, falsehoods must come to

an end. They would not stand the test of times.

They never did before. And they won’t now. It’s

given.

The righteous would always be exalted. The

wicked forever put down. That is divine it’s

spiritual. That template won’t be changed for

anything. God doesn’t work that way.

Dateline: November 2, 2022. Venue: Eko

Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. It was a

forum to showcase Tinubu. He was presidential

flag bearer, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Expectedly, Sanwo-Olu was literally armed

to the teeth. His government put the event in

place.

He proudly presented his product to the

listening audience: Tinubu, possesses a magic wand that will turn Nigeria around. How? He

responded almost immediately:

“Tinubu is a man that has been able

to combine political acumen with the

understanding of the economy and economics

of every jurisdiction.” That’s a characteristic of a

magician!

One exemplar from the governor’s many

examples: “Eko Atlantic City is today the biggest

real estate developed in this part of Africa

through the reclamation of the ocean. All thanks

to the vision of Asiwaju to turn problems to

opportunities.”

Sanwo-Olu sticks to his mentor. He has no

viable choice. He roars, in Tinubu: “You see a

man that is compassionate, intelligent, business-

driven and has the acumen to solve challenges.”

His final answer: “I present to you the man

that has what it takes to lead this country

forward to a prosperous future with Renewed

Hope.”

But the reality is dawned on them; staring

them in the face. Sincere thanks to Mrs. Remi

Tinubu. We were never to be in the know. Until

she opened up, even if belated.

She’s the wife of the president. She was so

generous with her gesture. And we’re eternally

grateful. Without her, we would have remained

in the dark.

We did not know the starling quality our

president is made of. She rubbished Sanwo-

Olu’s claim. She put it where she thinks it rightly

belongs; dustbin of history. What fallacy, she

protested vehemently.

She was convinced and emphatic: “My

husband is not a magician.” And he won’t act

like one: “He is going to work brick-by-brick.” A

rare meticulous builder!

Mrs. Tinubu poured out at that thanksgiving

service. It was to celebrate our 63rd

independence anniversary. Thank God, October

1, 2023, was a Sunday.

Her husband addressed us early in the

morning. She did the same hours later. The

husband spoke in a nationwide live broadcast.

The wife opted to sermonise at an inter-

denominational church service.

Trust her. She made the maximum use of

that Sunday: “All we inherited are things that

happened many years ago.” A veiled reference

to Tinubu’s predecessor, Muhammadu Buhuari.

She quickly applied the brakes.

It’s native intelligence on display: “We are not

here to put the blame on any administration,

but to fix what has been damaged.”

The Buhari camp was miffed. It got the

message and was pained to the marrows. It

bluntly refused to agree with her. She really

drew ire for her utterance.

Buhari’s former Senior Special Assistant on

Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, came on

board. He strenuously insisted. Buhari actually

brought Nigeria’s economy out of the woods. He

was certain. He performed that magic before

leaving.

He told BBC Hausa service, philosophically:

“But that’s how things used to be. Once an

elephant is down, people will bring out their

knives and struggle for a cut.”

Yes! You did exactly that to your predecessor,

Goodluck Jonathan. What goes around comes

around. You tore him and his government into

shreds. Every wrong was hung on his neck.

Garba reluctantly resigned to fate: “Our

leader, Buhari, has done well. If people fail to

talk about that now, perhaps they will talk about

that in the future. They would be fair to him and

talk about the good things he did.”

Even at that, the Remi Tinubu we know was

not deterred. She would not give up either. She

went spiritual:

“Good governance can only be impactful if

we all follow the example of Jesus Christ, our

Lord, who embodied the fruit of the spirit,

including love, joy, peace, long suffering,

gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness,

temperance and forgiveness.”

We will not want to forget what Mrs. Tinubu

obliged us on a gold platter. She will not forgive

us if we dare do.

One thing Remi is sure her husband is not;

a magician. She detests that epithet like a

plague. She knows the best. They have been in

it together.

We wonder aloud: Why is she terribly scared

of a magician? She should; a magician is simply

a conjuror! She dreads that. Who would not?

Sanwo-Olu disagreed. What he saw in

Tinubu is magic-wand. To him, Tinubu is

more than “a person with exceptional skill

in a particular area.” That’s another tag for a

magician.

And that’s where Sanwo-Olu missed it. He

sees Tinubu having “exceptional skills in all areas.” How possible? That’s the old dummy they

sold.

Tragically, that couldn’t hold water again. It

must expire and it has. It collapsed; “bubble don

burst.” Nobody has exceptional skills in all areas.

Only God does! And they choose to play God.

They sheepishly make a tin god out of their

Jagaban. The reason for crashes, misses and

fumbling trailing his actions and inactions. And

we’re witnessing these in all sectors, all the way.

We have seen enough magic in our president

to make him a conjuror. This is undeniable.

One of our strongest testifiers is this

unanimous piece, “VAT versus fuel subsidy.”

It tries to situate Tinubu as a magician of no

small means. It was picked from a social media

platform:

“Imagine! You removed (fuel) subsidy and you

imposed Valued Added Tax (VAT) again. Who

does that? It’s either you impose VAT and leave

subsidy. Or you remove subsidy and remove VAT.

“The two is too huge to bear at ago. Does

Tinubu not know that, that will further make

prices to go up?

“The fact that they told him Dangote Refinery

was ready and he got there to realise that it

wasn’t ready was enough for him to reverse the

policy they aborted before he came.

“As much as I support him and wish him

success is not enough for him to suffocate us

with his policies.

“However, as it’s not possible for him to

right all the aged long anomalies. So, he cannot

wrong all the aged wrongs at a set go. Else his

government will crumble in a jiffy.”

For now, Mrs. Tinubu has taken the bull by

the horns. What others dread and fear to do. She

did it with utmost ease.

She wanted all the shenanigans around

stopped forthwith. She called her husband to

order. What guts, what audacity! She boldly told

him: You are not a magician. So? Stop behaving

like one.

That’s thoughtful of a sincere and honest wife.

Her breed is rare. You don’t find them carelessly.

We thank her immensely.

Even then. We have not seen any significant

shift. Yes, in her husband’s attitude and

disposition. He hardly stops behaving as one.

All the same, we keep our fragile fingers

crossed. A magician is not the best for us. We

abhor a conjuror at work!