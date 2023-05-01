From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A visiting Catholic priest, Rev Fr Chochos Kunav, has been kidnapped alongside his host, Rev Raphael Ogigba, in Agbarho-Otor, near Warri in Delta State.

They were reportedly abducted on Saturday night while going to Ughelli.

In a statement by Rev. Fr. Kizito Okereke, said Fr. Chochos works in Ibadan and was on a visit to his colleague of the Catholic Diocese of Warri.

According to the statement, they both later went to see another priest around Agbaro-Otor and on their way back they were abducted.

The statement called for prayers for the safe release of the priests.

“We ask for intense prayers for quick and safe release. May Jesus the high priest and the good Shepherd take care of his priests and may our mother thrice admirable Queen and victress of should intercede for them,” it added.