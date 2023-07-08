From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Catholic Priest, Very. Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan, yesterday, tasked traders of Evbareke motor spare parts market in Benin on praying to God always even as they go about their normal daily businesses.

Rev. Fr. Obinyan gave the admonishment as a guest Minister during the 2023 mid year prayers and thanksgiving service organised by the spare parts traders in Benin

In his sermon, Rev. Fr. Obinyan urged the traders to put their faith in God and never relent in prayers.

Taking his scriptures from Daniel 10: 12, the Priest told the congregation that many prayers went unanswered because of some demonic altars which were responsible for the delay of some blessings.

Speaking on the impact of the programme, Fr. Obinyan said” these men and women will now begin to enjoy not only what they have sweated and laboured for, they will begin to enjoy things that grace will freely bestow on them

“As a Priest, I am the people’s representative. We live with them, we live for them and feel for them. That is why we work, pray and identify with the people especially those masses who are struggling to earn a living.

” We go to them and give them hope and renew their hope in God,” he said.

The traders who were overwhelmed by the presence and ministration of the priest, expressed their appreciation to him for finding time to honour their invitation.

They noted that Rev.Fr. Obinyan had always demonstrated his uncommon love for the people.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Mr. Raphael Ugochukwu, Coordinator, Edo State Christian Market Fellowship, Evbareke chapter, described Rev. Fr. Obinyan as a Father to all, sent by God to deliver people from demonic and satanic strongholds.

Ugochukwu emphasized that the programme was meant to appreciate God for the lives of the traders and their customers.

“Some of the traders are presently facing some challenges hence we invited the priest to pray and release God’s blessings upon us.

“We felt the presence of the holy spirit and witnessed several miracles during the ministration. Yokes and curses have been broken today,” he said.

Highpoint of the event were prayers offered by the Priest for healing, deliverance and blessings for the traders and their families.