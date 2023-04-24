From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Worried about many school dropouts as a result of the inability of parents and guardians to cope, the Spiritual Director of Canaanland Adoration Counseling Center, Very Rev Fr Dr Magnus Ebere, SDV, has come to the rescue of the less privileged students and pupils in Imo State.

The priest popularly known as E-Dey Work both in Imo and Anambra States where he has his Counseling Center said he decided to match his words with action to train indigent students and pupils as part of his contributions to address education challenges.

He announced the issuance of admission forms which he said had taken care of numerous recipients of the free education for boys and girls with boarding at his Great Grace Juniorate Secondary Schools, Onicha Ezinihitte in Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Addressing a multitude of his followers at his Counseling Center, Fr E-Dey Work explained that the admission was for all categories of intending students who desired to have quality, sound, and all-around spiritual and moral formation.

“I want to train a generation of special and highly disciplined students who will turn around not only Nigeria but society at large for the good of mankind.

“The free education will kick off from September this year. Both old and new students are covered. The free education for the Juniorate Secondary School Students is for both those in the Boys and Girls schools.

“The free education tagged “feed your child and I train your child education” programme is set up to alleviate the increasing and excruciating hardship parents are facing in the country today. I observe that the way things are moving in the country at present, there will be massive out-of-school pupils and students very soon, if not adequately taken care of, ” Fr E-Dey Work said.

The fiery Catholic priest noted that as things were very hard in present-day Nigeria, with the free education, parents would heave a sigh of relief at the proper upbringing of their children in a serene environment.

He added that the programme would not only be qualitative but would also lay greater emphasis on the moral, intellectual, social, spiritual and all-round development of the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, education planners from Abuja, as gathered, have described the college’s science laboratories as one of the best with modern equipment.

The priest has also announced the setting up of free medical outreach that would soon take off in Mbaise to take care of Imo people and other Nigerians.

He also said that the hospital at Nnobi in Anambra State had fully commenced free medical treatment for all no matter the type of ailment as part of his contributions to the health care of Nigerians in addition to spiritual well-being.