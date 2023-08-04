The Catholic Diocese of Minna has called for prayers for the release of abducted pastoral workers by suspected bandits in Gyedna, Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Rev. Fr. Paul Sanogo and Seminarian Melchior were kidnapped by bandits yesterday, at the priest’s residence at Gyedna, Niger State.

This was contained in a statement by Most. Rev. Martin Uzoukwu, Catholic Bishop of Minna yesterday.

“On behalf of my Auxiliary, Most Rev. Sylvester Luka Gopep, the Priests and the Religious of the Catholic Diocese of Minna, I request your prayers for Sanogo and Melchior. We pray the Lord hears our prayers and brings them back in peace,” he said.

He said the duo were pastoral workers at St Luke’s Catholic Church Gyedna in the Tafa area of the state.