By Sunday Ani, Lagos

A Catholic priest and founder of the Great Grace Juniorate Secondary School, Rev Fr Magnus Ebere, has announced free boarding school education for indigent students in Imo State.

Fr Ebere, who is also the Spiritual Director of Canaanland and Adoration Counseling Center at Onicha, Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, disclosed this on Saturday while addressing followers at the centre.

Noting that the issuance of entrance admission forms for intending male and female students had begun at the school, the cleric said the admission was for all categories of students who wanted to have quality, sound, and all-round spiritual and moral formation.

He further disclosed that the entrance examination would hold on Saturday, April 20, at the school’s compound.

“I want to train a generation of special and highly disciplined students, who will turn around, not only Nigeria but also the society at large for the good of mankind.

“The free education, which will kick off in September this year, covers both old and new students.

“Tagged, “Feed Your Child and I Train Your Child Education” the programme is set up to alleviate the increasing and unbeatable hardship that parents face in the country today,” Ebere stressed.

He lamented that with the present condition of things in the country, there would be massive out-of-school pupils and students very soon if not adequately taken care of.

The Catholic priest, who stated that things were hard in present-day Nigeria, maintained that with the free education programme, parents would heave a sigh of relief as their children are properly groomed in a serene environment.

He promised that free education would not only be qualitative but would also lay greater emphasis on the morals, intellectual, social, and spiritual formation as well as all-rround development of the students.

Ebere further announced the setting up of free medical outreach that would soon take off in Mbaise, which according to him, would take care of the Imo people and Nigerians in general.

He said the hospital he set up at Nnobi in Anambra State, had fully commenced free medical treatment for all and sundry.

The cleric noted that the hospital treats any type of ailment, even as he added that the Imo centre would soon begin operations.