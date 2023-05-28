The President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), His Grace, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the newly established Lux Mundi University, Umuahia, Abia State.

Dr. Ugorji, who is also the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, while fielding questions from newsmen in Owerri, Imo State, equally praised the outgoing President for the completion of the Second Niger Bridge.

He said the impacts of the newly approved 36 universities, Lux Mundi inclusive, on the educational development of the country, could be overemphasized, adding that it would go a long way in accommodating thousands of admission seekers unable to secure admission due to limited space.

He said: “President Buhari deserves the commendation of all Nigerians for taking this step to expand the reach of tertiary education in the country.

“Lux Mundi comes with its uniqueness in curriculum, besides being the first university in Umuahia, where I served for over three decades as Bishop. With the development, more access to higher education is here offered effortlessly to our children in this new citadel, whose cardinal vision is to graduate internationally equipped and self-employable students to reverse the worsening unemployment crisis in the country.

“You will agree with me that so many graduates today are not employable. Our intention as the Chancellor of this new university is to match training and skills with the extant opportunities in the dynamic world of work.

The Catholic Bishop described the Second Niger Bridge as a legacy project. “We cannot forget that he completed the Second Niger Bridge which was commissioned a few days ago. We see some roads, federal roads being done. I guess that the federal government might have some hands in it, especially in our state and the federal highway connecting Enugu and Port Harcourt. I think some good works have been done.”

The Bishop, however, scored the outgoing President low on security.