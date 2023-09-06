By Vivian Onyebukwa

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, has unveiled a week-long activities to celebrate the 25th Episcopal and 40th Priestly ordination anniversary of Most Rev Dr Adewale Martins, Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos.

The lineup of events will feature Holy Mass at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos on September 16th, 2023.

The Mass will be a double celebration for the Archbishop. Apart from marking the 25 anniversary of the Episcopacy, it will also be his 40th Priestly ordination anniversary, which he will be celebrating with Very Rev Msgr Edmond Babashay Akpala, Very Rev Msgr Jerome Gbenga Odunkan, Very Rev Fr Michael Femi Akintolu, and Very Rev Alphonsus Iweanya Ania

These celebrants were classmates with Archbishop Martins at Saints Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Bodija, Ibadan and were ordained on the same day, September 18th, 1983 at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos. Hence, their famous name, “The class of 83”.

The activities for the celebration will commence of Friday September 15th, 2023, with a musical concert at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic church, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other events planned to commemorate the dual anniversary include the ordination of Priests, Grand Finale of a quiz challenge involving families from Parishes across the Archdiocese, and Charity visits to some Charity Homes.

The week of celebrations will be rounded off on Sunday September 23, 2023 with the Holy Mass, followed by the presentation of awards to the Clergy, Religious, and Lay Faithful of the Archdiocese in recognition of their selfless services to the church and humanity.

The historic Episcopacy of Archbishop Martins took it’s root from Rome 14 years after his ordination as a Priest of the Archdiocese of Lagos. He was appointed the Bishop of Abeokuta on October 24th, 1997 by Pope Saint John Paul 11, and consecrated on January 24th, 1998.

On May 25th, 2012, Pope Benedict XVI on accepting the resignation of Anthony Cardinal Okojie as Archbishop of Lagos, appointed Bishop Martins as Archbishop-elect of Lagos.

On August 4th, 2012, he was installed the 4th Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos.