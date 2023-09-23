By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Alfred Martins, on Thursday, ordained 10 priests and one missionary priest at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

The newly ordained priests are: Anthony Eze; John Dodo; Benedict Anike; Benjamin Oddi and Callistus Onyele.

Others are: Christopher Ngbede, Martins Igbadumhe, Emmanuel Eze, Peter Ulasi, Raphael Onah and Kizito Emenalo.

Rev Peter Ulasi, 26, and the youngest of the priest, expressed gratitude to Archbishop Martins for his support.

Archbishop Martins, while speaking. admonished the newly ordained priests to live up to expectations; preach the word, and live by what they preach, as well as avoiding detractions in the vineyard of God.